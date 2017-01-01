Michaela Korges loves the way that words bow to her command in a way that math equations won't. She spends a lot of her time with her family, two cats, and a dog. The rest she spends at CAC working towards and associate's degree in writing. She has big dreams for what she can do with journalism but she knows that dreams require all the effort she is willing to put into them. She loves her readers who are the reason she keeps going. She is open to and really appreciates feedback but almost never takes it with a smile.