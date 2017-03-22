2nd Saturday Market





Filed under Local News

The 2nd Saturday Maricopa Market has just started its second season! To prepare for its returning customers’ the Market has undergone a complete renovation. Produce on Wheels, “POW” will be open from 9 to 12 in the morning during the months of March and April of 2017 and 7 to 10 in the morning during the month of May. So come down, every second Saturday of the month, and get your sixty pounds of produce for just ten dollars! Yes, that’s just ten dollars. The only catch here is that your ten dollars must be in cash in order for you to take home the fresh and delicious produce.

How might you take all of this home? The Market encourages its customers to bring a wagon, or cooler on wheels, so that you can keep your newly purchased produce fresh all the way home. Some varieties of the produce available run out and the quantities of each type of produce are predetermined, so it’s best for any potential consumers to arrive early. At the very end of the Market’s run, some produce, suitable for compost will be available for free for the local farmers. So come out and find the 2nd Saturday Market hosted at Copper Sky Regional Park parking lot located at 44345 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. Maricopa, AZ 85138.