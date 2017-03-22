CAC Art Gallery Opening

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Signal Peak campus played host once again to CAC’s student art show opening on March 1st. Students, faculty, and staff mingled over refreshments, provided by CAC’s Culinary department, and surrounded by unique creations. The showing featured different types of media from the Digital Photography, Color Theory, Adode InDesign, 2D Drawing, Charcoal, and Jewelry Making classes.

As always, the showing received a sizable turnout. Considering how small the student art gallery is, it was surprising the room held as many people as it did. The room’s limits were tried once the live entertainment started. CAC’s Advanced Jazz choir, the ChromAtiCs, were the first to take the stage. Led by choral professor Dr. Kimberly Osteen-Petreshock, the group sang several lighthearted jazz and pop songs such as the Pink Panther theme, and Nat King Cole’s “L.O.V.E.”. Desert Dissonance, another one of CAC’s notable Jazz choirs, took to the stage following the conclusion of the ChromAtiCs’ performance. Like their predecessors, Desert Dissonance belted out a great performance. Their acapella adaptation of the Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby” was a favorite of this Cactus writer. To add a side note, both these choral groups are looking for more members to join; if you are interested, feel free to contact Professor Osteen-Petreshock at 520-494-5394.

The crowd of people included many student artists, some new to the gallery openings. Amongst these artists was Mario Encinas, a student in the beginning jewelry making class. Encinas seemed excited to attend his first art gallery opening. His sole piece in the show, “Bracelet for Wife,” was dedicated to his wife. As many artists can relate, it’s tough getting started on a work. “I actually didn’t know what to make.” After hammering away at his piece of metal, he noticed “…it looked kind of like a bracelet, so it kind of went from there.” On the copper and brass bracelet, he engraved his last name into it. “[Encinas’ wife] She told me to put my last name on it so she can wear it.” Encinas encountered two major issues during the creation of his piece. The outside of the bracelet features dimples, similar to those of a golf ball, hammered into the metal. “It takes certain tools to bang out the pattern… it took about an hour, and a half to create the dimples.” Probably the longest process was drilling and cutting the letters into the bracelet; for Encinas, this part took over 3 hours to complete. Despite his doubts regarding the quality of the piece, it truly is a work of art.

Another artist in attendance was beginning ceramics student, Keely Zeigler. She created two pieces for the show, “Bloom of Flower” and “The Square.” Like Encinas, Zeigler experienced some difficulties during the creation process. While both of her Raku pieces featured textures, the hardest to create was “Bloom of Flower”. One way to describe the piece is “Edgy Feminine.” “It’s the first one I did, so I kind of want it to be bold.” The grail features flower petals reaching up past the pot’s lips. Each petal has rips within the grail and on outside of it. For Zeigler, the petals were the hardest to shape. “It was kind of frustrating because the petals weren’t doing what I wanted them to.” As I am currently taking Ceramics, I know it is hard to create the natural bends you see in flower petals out of clay. Her second piece took a funky direction, encompassing a variety of patterns and colors. Ceramics, can have colors added to the clay by using glazes. An artist can color a piece with one glaze, or even use all the glazes. Zeigler took the latter route and it created vibrant result.

While there seemed to be fewer pieces of art compared to other years, they were all none the less beautiful. If you have the time and happen to be on the Signal Peak campus, check out the Student Art Gallery in the Sizer building.