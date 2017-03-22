Film is Not Dead





Filed under Art & Entertainment

It seems everyone wants to get into photography. Whether it’s using their iPhone or a DSLR, people want to take more and more photos. One almost lost and forgotten art form, which is making a come- back is film photography – and not just disposable cameras, which have strict settings and unreliable film – but real film cameras. Many film cameras are available to pick up at a fairly low price and they will get you started. There are also various point and shoot cameras you can pick up at Goodwill for a couple dollars.

Film photography has become an art form in the modern day. There are photographers who almost strictly shoot film and there are even Youtube channels dedicated to it. Not long ago I started out with digital photography, but film is so much more interesting to me. There is nothing wrong with digital, but it always feels as though I end up taking way too many pictures and I’m left sorting through hundreds of images only to come away with fifty worthwhile shots. When using a film camera, you have one exposure to get the shot right and you won’t know the outcome for a week or so. It makes it exciting and makes you focus more on what you’re taking a picture of.

Film is not for everyone, it is expensive and can be annoying when the settings aren’t perfect and you end up with a wasted roll of film. The payoff is better than anything I have experienced with digital. The thought process, the waiting and the prints you receive are very rewarding and there are more people realizing this and turning to this older medium. Give it a try!