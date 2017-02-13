Women’s March on Washington

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

On January 21st, over 5 million women and men, worldwide, came together to march against the injustices women face all over the world. This march started with women against our newly elected president, Donald Trump. Over 1 million people gathered in Washington, D.C. to march, speak, and make women’s voices heard. This protest came during the first full day of the Trump Administration. A sea of peaceful protesters wore “pink pussyhats” as they poured into the streets of downtown Washington D.C., Celebrity performers, and advocates of women’s rights, included singers Alicia Keys, Madonna and Janelle Monáe, activists Gloria Steinem and Angela Davis and actors America Ferrera and Ashley Judd. All of whom spoke out against the hate this country is seeing with the new presidency.

The march first began as a Facebook event with over 160,000 people indicating they would attend. This number grew dramatically, and by January 21st, there were over 5 million people worldwide in attendance at the marches. These marches and protests around the world show that millions of people are vehemently against what President Trump believes, and men and women will come together in full display if they feel they are being wronged.

A statement on the Women’s March website says the event is about much more than women’s rights. This march will “send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights.” This is after many concerns around rhetoric targeting “immigrants of all statuses, Muslims and those of diverse religious faiths, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native people, black people, brown people, people with disabilities, survivors of sexual assault.” As women, we stand together in solidarity with these groups for the protection of our collective rights, safety, health, and families.