Student Tuition Waiver!

Filed under Around Campus

Central Arizona College has a scholarship available to help you complete your 4-year degree! The name of the scholarship is the All Arizona Scholarship.

This scholarship waives the tuition for a student at the 3 major colleges of Arizona. Arizona State University (ASU), Northern Arizona University (NAU), or University of Arizona (UofA).

To qualify, you need to complete your application packet, have a 3.5 GPA in 100+ level classes, and graduate the following May. Each of our CAC campuses will have a student awarded this scholarship for a total of 5 scholarships each year.

The process of selecting the recipients is to be fair to all those who apply. The names are removed from the application so that the judges can award the scholarship based on the application’s merit.

Professor Heather Moulton will be conducting an ITV session to help students put together a packet that can be used for other scholarships as well. She will be conducting this class session on Wednesday April 19th between 3:00 – 4:15.

The ITV room locations are as follows.

AVC: E116

MAR: B115

SMC: C104

SPC: O208A

STC: C127

If you can find time to attend these workshops in the spring semester, it will assist with preparing your application process for the fall submission deadline.

In the past, the biggest problem faced by the scholarship committee is too few applications.

In our next edition of the CACtus we will be announcing this year’s recipients!