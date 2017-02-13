The Best Kept Secret of Superstition Mountain Campus is A-Maze-ing!





Filed under Around Campus, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Students at SMC campus seem to not know about the Labyrinth Project, which is a wonderful Meditation Maze. The entrance to the maze just off the sidewalk from the parking lot to the F-Building is a path that leads to the meditation maze. When students and staff are asked about the maze, they don’t even know it’s there!

The meditation maze was built by Deborah Primm’s spring 2013 Math 086 class. Students pass by the entrance to the maze regularly. The Math department created this maze because it required certain dimensions. For the maze to flow correctly geometric proportions needed to be calculated and adhered to, which presented a mathematical challenge. The maze was dedicated in May 2013.

Phi Theta Kappa students have been clearing weeds from the maze to preserve it since its creation. This past fall semester, the PTK chapter began an expansion project of the maze. The plan is to expand the maze to include more trees, benches and a user-friendly, more recognizable path.

The purpose of the mediation maze is to provide a place for students to meditate. Movement through the maze creates energy that can both cleanse and heal. It provides a place for calming anxiety, to make the mind and body ready for testing! However far too few students are even aware of its healing and cleansing abilities.

The Serenity Project created Gabion rock containers, which line the path towards the maze. Each box will eventually contain a sign. At present the first box located at the entrance is complete and reads, “Heart” with a quote from Mahatma Gandhi; “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” The 3 remaining boxes have not yet been completed.

The second box will read “Mind” with a quote from Buddha that says “The mind is everything. What you think you become.” The 3rd box will contain the sign “Spirit”. “To accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream; not only plan, but also believe.” – Anatole France

Rhonda Jackson, a major contributor to the project and former SMC librarian, retired in June 2016. Her plan to create the last sign on the large box next to the maze was never completed. The volunteer who was assisting her moved out of the state. The maze still needs to be completed. The PTK department welcomes anyone who would like to participate in this project in the years to come.

The final sign will read:

SERENITY

Dedicated this 2nd of May 2013 to the heart, mind, and spirit of all thos who seek serenity