Veterans Day





CAC held their annual Veterans day memorial on November the 10th, in honor all our veterans who have served our country. It was a captivating event filled with great stories of old military memories and many great people supporting their veterans. Music and patriotism filled the air as people stood in silence for the presenting of colors and the national anthem. Students would pass by and quickly fill the seats to listen to the many great veterans speak about there experiences in the military. During the memorial poetry was read that made everyone stop to listen. “On Veterans Day we honor all, Who answered to a service call. Soldiers young, and soldiers old, Fought for freedom, Brave and bold. Some have lived, while others died, And all of them deserve our pride. We’re proud of all the soldiers who, Kept thinking of red, white and blue. They fought for us and all our rights, They fought through many days and nights. And though we may not know each name, We thank all veterans just the same.”

CAC did a great job honoring our veterans by showing true patriotism for those who have fought and continue to fight for our freedom. Thank you veterans!