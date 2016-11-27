The Melting Pot

Albondigas

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Every country has their version of the meatball, Mexico is no different. Sopa de Albondigas is a traditional soup eaten during the fall and winter months, [“albondigas” translates to “meatballs” in Spanish] although it can be consumed any time of the year. Albondigas are considered a staple dish in my family; it’s a great way to feed a lot of people at once. It truly is Mexican “soul food.”

Brought to Mexico by the Spanish, Albondigas are said to come from the Berbers or the Arabs during Muslim rule (711-1472 A.D.). The term albondigas derives the Arabic al-bunduq, which means “hazelnut” or “small round object.” As a result of its Middle Eastern origins, lamb, rice, and mints were the key ingredients used. In Spain, a combination of beef, ham, and chicken were used to make the meatballs. Within Mexico, turkey, chicken, beef, or chorizo is used. Depending on the region you are in, different ingredients are used to accompany the soup; for example, we eat albondigas with tortillas. Using fall vegetables such as carrots, potatoes, zucchini, and chayote adds depth and heartiness to soup as well.

Ingredients

Albondigas

2 lbs. of ground turkey

1 cup rice, soaked for 1 hour

3 tomatoes, finely diced

½ a large onion, finely diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup fresh mint, finely chopped

1-2 eggs

Season with salt and pepper

Broth

2 jalapeños

2 tbsp. oil

3-4 tomatoes, chopped

½ a large onion

1-2 tbsp. of chicken granulated bouillon (I used Knorr; cubed bouillon works as well, substitute tbsps. with cubes.)

3 cups water (more will be used as cooking process continues)

Soup Vegetables

3-4 carrots, peeled and chopped in chunks

2-3 potatoes, peeled and chopped in chunks

2 zucchinis, chopped in chunks

2 chayote squash, peeled and chopped in chunks (when chayote is peeled, flesh becomes sticky so be sure to rinse well before and after chopping)

Instructions (Cook time: about 1 hour)